Central West End Streatery is back this weekend



Every Friday and Saturday night from 5 to 10 p.m., many of your favorite bars and restaurants in the Central West end get the green light to expand into the street.



Kate Haher, from the Central West End North Community Improvement District, said, “A number of weeks ago, the city announced their program to allow cafes and restaurants to expand their cafes in the streets. We thought it was a great opportunity for us to help the businesses and for the neighborhood. You know, small businesses are just struggling right now and with capacity and limitations and all the concerns.”



It's called the Central Wend End Streatery, you'll find it along Euclid from Maryland to Washington.



She said, "Come out, enjoy the street and eat your dinner."



Streateries have become popular around the country during the pandemic.



Haher said, "A lot of people are looking for ways to get out and comfortable places to be. And so, you know, being able to get outside safely and feel comfortable and have that space is really just bringing a good energy and fun mix and a lot of good stuff to the neighborhood."



The Central West End North Community Improvement District partnered with 10 restaurants to expand patios into the street.



She said, "We're saying we're doing this in collaboration with everybody. So we help facilitate the permit and closing the street, but really is the businesses that are making this happen. You know, they're acting immediately, they're setting up their sections in the street. They're doing everything very safely, you know, everyone's required to wear masks. We have extra hand sanitizer on site that businesses are really being just wonderful and working so hard to make it work for their business."



And the Central West End streatery may stick around a while.