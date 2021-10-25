Central West End's legendary Halloween party is Saturday

St. Louis’ most legendary Halloween street party returns to the Central West End on Saturday, October 30.

Festivities kick off with fun daytime activities for the whole family. Then, as the sun sets, the party continues with an adults-only bash and costume contest, known for its elaborate, complex, and outrageous costumes and featuring $6,000 in cash and prizes.

The Legendary CWE Halloween party is FREE and open to the public.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Events take place at the intersection of Maryland and Euclid, except as noted.

11AM | Kids’ costume parade & party, featuring Cinderella and her carriage, the Moolah Shriners in their YOMO cars, clowns, face painters, and more. The parade begins in the parking lot at Walton & McPherson.

Noon | Trick-or-treating at neighborhood businesses.

1PM | Dog costume parade & party. The parade begins in the parking lot at Walton & McPherson. Owners are invited to register their dogs in the costume contest; costumes will be judged along the parade route for categories including funniest, cutest, and most creative. Winners receive Central West End Bucks, which are accepted at numerous businesses throughout the neighborhood.

6PM | Registration for the adults-only* costume contest opens at the stage. (*participants must be at least 18 years old). Be sure to register early to secure your spot. Click here for the adults-only costume contest rules and regulations.