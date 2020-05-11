The Roast Perfect app can make holiday cooking easy

Certified Angus Beef wants to make sure you have perfectly cooked beef for your holiday meals.

ST. LOUIS — Now that we are into November, you might be starting to think about your holiday dinner plans. If your tradition includes making a roast, there is a new tool that can help. Certified Angus Beef is here to tell us about the Roast Perfect app.

Chef Gavin shows us how to prepare a rib roast. When choosing a holiday roast, it is important to look for marbling. Certified Angus Beef has very strict quality standards, the most important of which being marbling.

The Roast Perfect app will help you make sure that your roast is cooked to the degree that you like. There is a timer you can set that correlates with the weight of your roast so you’ll know exactly when it’s done.

You can get Certified Angus Beef at your local Schnucks. Get recipes and more at certifiedangusbeef.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.