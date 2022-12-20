Chabad of Chesterfield Celebrating Judaism Joyfully

Chanala Rubenfield, co-director of Chabad of Chesterfield, joined Mary in the Show Me Kitchen to share more about the festival of lights and a latka recipe hack.

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday morning, Chanala Rubenfield, co-director of Chabad of Chesterfield, joined Mary in our Show Me Kitchen to share more about Chanukah.

Chanukah began the evening of Sunday, December 18th and concludes the evening of Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Chanukah celebrates the victory of the hugely outnumbered Maccabees – a small band of Jewish fighters – against their ancient Greek oppressors. The Greeks outlawed the practice of Judaism, and the Maccabees resisted. When the victorious Maccabees returned from the battlefield, they wanted to rededicate and rekindle the Menorah which stood in the Temple in Jerusalem. The Menorah was lit with olive oil. The Maccabees found only one cruse of pure oil, which was sufficient to light the Menorah for only one day. It would take eight days to get more pure olive oil. A miracle happened and the one-day supply lasted for eight days. Rubenfield explains this is the reason why we light the Menorah on each night of Chanukah.

To celebrate the 2022 Chanukah season, Chabad of Chesterfield will be hosting its annual Menorah Car Parade. Tonight, Tuesday, December 20th, the third night of Chanukah, Chabad of Chesterfield’s 10th annual menorah car parade will depart from Chesterfield Central Park and travel through the streets of Chesterfield spreading joy, light and the holiday spirit.

The 100+ menorah topped car parade will culminate in a special 10 year anniversary celebration with a public menorah lighting event featuring a 75 foot Chanukah gelt drop with 8 lucky golden gelt winners, a laser light show, live Jewish music, glow up balloons, entertainment, and Chanukah treats for all.

Now, because oil features prominently in the miracle of Chanukah, it has become a Chanukah tradition to eat foods which have been fried in oil, such as latkes. Rubenfield taught our viewers a simple latke recipe that even the busy mom could take on!

The full Latka Hack Recipe recipe:

INGREDIENTS

2 ½ cups frozen hashbrown potatoes, thawed

1 egg, beaten

1 Tbsp flour or gluten-free flour

¼ tsp salt

⅛ tsp pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

DIRECTIONS

Thaw potatoes by leaving them at room temperature for an hour, or defrosting in the microwave.

Mix potatoes with beaten eggs and flour (or matzah meal, or gluten-free flour). Add salt and pepper.

Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Fry latkes until golden on each side.