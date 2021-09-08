Challenger Learning Center St. Louis inspiring future generations

ST. LOUIS — The award-winning Challenger Learning Center St. Louis is part of a worldwide network that was founded by the families of the astronauts tragically lost during the 1986 Challenger space shuttle mission.
Photojournalist Kenney Koger of Show Me St. Louis recently visited the center in Ferguson to see how it’s inspiring future generations of innovators.
Challenger Learning Center St. Louis is located at 205 Brotherton Lane in Ferguson, Missouri.
For more information, visit challengerstl.org.