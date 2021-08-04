Changes at Busch Stadium for the 2021 season

For the first time in what feels like forever for many people, fans will be in the stands at Busch Stadium.

ST. LOUIS — Today is the day! The Cardinals are in St. Louis for their 2021 Home Opener.

For the first time in what feels like forever for many people, fans will be in the stands. Only about 1/3 of the seats will be filled to limit capacity. They are allowing up to 14,000 fans into Busch Stadium today.

If you are not heading to today’s game but plan to go this season, there are some new changes and protocols due to the pandemic to keep in mind.

The HVAC system has been upgraded, and everything has been disinfected. Masks are required in the stadium unless you are actively eating or drinking in your seat. You are expected to socially distance yourself from other fans, and the seating will be distanced. So, you will be with your group of 4 or less people with 6 feet between your group and other fans.

Additionally, there will not be any vendors in the stands. However, they have installed a number of “grab and go’s” throughout to grab a quick drink or bite to eat and get back to your seats quickly and safely.

No cash will be accepted, fans will have to buy food, drinks and merchandise with a credit or debit card. There will be no physical tickets this year as tickets are now mobile-only.