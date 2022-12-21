Changing Lives, Changing Communities: Mary joins a 1st grade class at Lafayette Preparatory Academy

“Everybody works together to make sure all kids are loved and educated and just nourished from the ground up,” says Kayomi Williams, 1st grade teacher at LPA.

ST. LOUIS — “What I love about teaching at LPA is our staff works together and they are all about the kids, and the reason I wanted to get into teaching is to exude my joy of learning,” says Kayomi Williams, 1st grade teacher at LPA. “We are able to do that here at LPA.”

Welcome to Lafayette Preparatory Academy.

“Everybody works together to make sure all kids are loved and educated and just nourished from the ground up,” says Williams.

10 years ago, LPA first opened with 74 kids in kindergarten through second grade. Now, the school has grown to 400 kids, and 50 staff members offering kindergarten through 8th grade. LPA was first created to serve the many St. Louis families who are looking for a highly ranked school without leaving the city. The teachers, staff and founders continue to pride themselves on not only offering a high - quality education to benefit the families they serve, but to also contribute to the revitalization of the city. But now, it is clear it is more than just the quality education.

“They become my family each and every year, and it is like my family is growing and growing because I have been here for so long,” says Williams.

Attending this school -- means joining a family.

“LPA is a free public independent charter school, and we serve students in K through 8, and this is our 10th year serving kids,” says Sarah Ranney, Administrator.

Sarah Ranney has been working with LPA since it first started. Now, the administrator explains she even sends her own kids here.

Because there is nothing that builds a foundation for your child quite like LPA.

Learn further information at lafayetteprep.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.