'Channel Orange The Experience' art show coming to the Lou

ST. LOUIS — Janessa Williams and Tyler Harris aka e7Tash are professional artists, community muralist, illustrators and graphic designers. Now, after months of preparation, they are curating and showcasing art for their joint show "Channel Orange The Experience", June 24th 5pm to 8pm. They will be showcasing 17 pieces with musical acts, sounds, food, drinks and poetry. It will take place at Heydays HQ 3139 Olive Street. You can learn more by visiting Instagram/Tiktok: @e7tash or Instagram/Tiktok: @colortripz_creative.