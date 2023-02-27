Channel your inner child at 'Honeycomb'

ST. LOUIS — Honeycomb is a Shop & Play concept meaning they have both a retail store and a space for classes, activities and events. Honeycomb is a space that celebrates children's creativity, encourages everyone to channel their inner child and fosters a safe space for exploration, discovery and connection. Shop their selection of unique toys and gifts , inclusive books, wellness and more. Check out our variety of classes, play time and Birthday Party Space. Visit them at 1641 Tower Grove Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110.
Further information can be found at ihearthoneycomb.com..