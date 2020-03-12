Nonprofit “Charity Sharity” in search of a new space

Charity Sharity has been such a success that fabric is taking over founder Carole Splater’s basement.

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Crestwood-based nonprofit “Charity Sharity” has been collecting fabric and donating it to good causes for the past twenty years.

Bringing fabric up and down the stairs is not an easy task. “I’d like to have my body back. It’s really become a hardship,” said Splater.

So, she’s asking for help from the community – but not for fabric. The nonprofit needs a new space, ideally not too far from Crestwood.

Every single week, they send out fifty kitchen trash bags full of fabric to nonprofits in need.

The volunteers match up fabrics with people and nonprofits with volunteers who sew to meet the needs of the community. One of the latest projects to come out of their efforts has been chair bags for school.

Until Charity Sharity finds a new space, they will put those efforts on hold.



If you have any space in a school or church to offer near Crestwood, email Carole Splater at gcgreentree@sbcglobal.net.