Wellness Wednesday with Charles D'Angelo: Allissa Reimer's transformation

After working with Charles D'Angelo she is down 70lbs lighter!

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — If you've seen anyone in town who's lost a significant amount of weight, chances are that, Charles D'Angelo, St. Louis' weight loss go-to guy is behind it.

One of Charles' clients, Allissa Reimer, stopped by the studio to discuss her transformation. After suffering the loss of a pregnancy Allissa turned to food for comfort.

"I lost my daughter about four months in and I ate my way through that grief," Reimer shared. "I gave myself the time to know that eventually my time would come, and I would be ready to step in and make some changes."

After working with Charles D'Angelo she is now 70lbs lighter!

Charles has helped thousands change their lives, and he can help you, too.

Give him a call at (314) 495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.