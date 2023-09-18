Check out these events happening this week in St. Louis

Need something to do this weekend? Show Me St. Louis has you covered with a few local events making headlines this week.

ST. LOUIS — Are you wishing the weekend wasn't over already? Well, don't worry. Show Me St. Louis host, Mary Caltrider has a look at some popular events happening this week in the St. Louis area.

Over in Forest Park, it's a performance you don't want to miss. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will perform live this Thursday, September 21. You can experience the spectacular sounds of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra under the stars. Find a spot on Art Hill, sit back, and enjoy the music, from classical tunes to modern scores. You can also expect to see a great variety of local food trucks, too! Grab a bite and then see a stunning fireworks show. It all begins Thursday evening at 7.

For the sports fans, football season is here! The Missouri Tigers will be in town for the Mizzou to the Lou series. The Tigers will play against the Memphis Tigers this Saturday, September 23 at the Dome at America's Center. The game will kick off a partnership between the University of Missouri and the St. Louis Sports Commission, which will bring multiple Mizzou athletic events to the St. Louis area during this season. You won't want to miss this event Saturday at the Dome! Go Tigers!

Not a sports fan? We have something for the kids as well. The Chaifetz Arena is hosting Disney on Ice: Frozen and Encanto. You can see your favorite Disney characters on ice -including Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, or the magical family with heart and soul. You can meet Mirabel, Luisa, and Bruno and hear all of these fantastic Disney songs live. Disney on Ice begins this Friday night and runs through Monday, September 25.

And finally, St. Charles is hosting the 43rd annual Fall Home and Remodeling Show happening this weekend at the St. Charles Convention Center. It's the perfect place to be to find new ideas on how to decorate your home for the fall and winter seasons.