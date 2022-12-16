@CheekyGingerChef takes on Ruler Foods for a Gluten Free, Vegan Holiday Recipe

Content creator, Mason Cooksey, AKA: The Cheeky Ginger Chef, shares a $10 holiday recipe utilizing Ruler Foods ingredients.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Eating with dietary restrictions can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to the holidays and staying on a budget. But thanks to Ruler Foods, those special recipes can come to life!

We sent content creator, Mason Cooksey, AKA: The Cheeky Ginger Chef, to the grocery store to show us how it's done!

He created a Gluten Free and Vegan Tofu Pot Pie, perfect for holiday entertaining and for accommodating everyone at your table this holiday season.

And the best part? He did it all for 10 dollars!

For the full recipe and more on Mason's experience at Ruler Foods, visit cheekygingerchef.com.

You can follow him on Instagram, @cheekygingerchef.

For further information on Ruler Foods click here.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.