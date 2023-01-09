Show your spirit with Do Me a Favor STL

The local business stops by television plaza for Tailgate Friday!

ST. LOUIS — Do Me a Favor STL is a mom owned business that has your next game day covered! The custom apparels and favors gift shop joined Mary on television plaza for Tailgate Friday.

Owner, Dee Crawford, shares the latest trends are clear bag accessories and trucker hats. However, you can also shop tees and sweatshirts and more to represent your favorite team!

You can shop in person at 9 Mile Garden on Sunday, September 3rd from 11 to 3 p.m. in Affton. You also can shop her products at The Car Mom Auto Show on September 10th from 1 to 5 p.m. at Greensfelder Rec Plex.

Be sure to follow her on Instagram @domeafavorstl, or visit her website here.