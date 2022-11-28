@ChefBaeSTL takes on Ruler Foods for Southern Classic Recipes

Digital creator & Executive Chef of Two Times Catering, Chef Bae STL, joins us in the kitchen to share his take on red beans & rice, cornbread, catfish & “BaeRolls".

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — We sent digital creator & Executive Chef of Two Times Catering, Chef Bae STL, to Ruler Foods on a mission to create budget friendly recipes.

Chef Bae's culinary expertise is rooted in Creole, Caribbean and Italian cooking. So, it was only natural that he brought southern classics to the Show Me Kitchen! He shared his take on Southern Fried Catfish with Creole Red Beans & Rice, Cornbread.

Catfish

Ingredients:

(8-10) Thawed Catfish Fillets

(3 Cups) Seasoned Cornmeal Mix

(1/2 Gallon) Canola Oil

Instructions:

Heat Canola Oil in Cast Iron Skillet to 350*.

Rinse fish, and pat dry with paper towel.

In separate bowl add seasoned cornmeal.

Toss Catfish in breading until evenly coated.

Fry fish for 5-7 minutes until golden brown.

Remove and place on cooling rack.

Red Beans & Rice

Ingredients:

(6 Cans) Red Beans

(2) Red or Green Bell Peppers (Diced)

(1) Large Onion (Diced)

(8) Stalks of Celery (Diced)

(4) Smoked Turkey Wings

(1lb) Smoked Turkey Sausage (Diced)

(3Cups) Chicken Broth

(2Cups) Vegetable Broth

(1/2lb) Butter

(1/4Cup) Adobo Seasoning

(1/4Cup) Creole Seasoning

(1/4Cup) Garlic Powder

(1/4Cup) Onion Powder

(2tbs) Paprika

(2 tbs) Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

(1lb) Long Grain White Rice

Instructions:

Rinse beans, and then soak in a large pot of water overnight.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook onion, bell pepper, celery, and garlic oil for 3 to 4 minutes.

Rinse beans, and transfer to a large pot with Chicken Broth & Vegetable Broth. Stir cooked vegetables into beans. Season to taste with above seasoning mix. Bring to a boil, and then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer for 2 1/2 hours.

Stir sausage & smoked turkey wings into beans, and continue to simmer for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the rice. Bring water and rice to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes. Serve beans over steamed white rice.

Cornbread

Ingredients:

(5 Cups) Yellow Cornmeal Mix

(5) Eggs

(1/2Cup) Vegetable Oil

(1 2/3Cups) Milk

Instructions:

Combine all above ingredients in large mixing bowl.

Mix well, but do not over blend

Pour mixture into greased 9” Baking Pan or Muffin Pan

Bake at 400* 15-19min or until golden brown.

For more recipes and content from Chef Bae STL, follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

For further information about Two Times Catering, click here.

Looking for more recipes that you can create using Kroger products from Ruler Foods? We have you covered!

Check our October segment with Lydia Gwin of Gwin's Tiny Kitchen.

For further information on Ruler Foods click here.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.