Cherokee Pop Shop hosting summer vendor series

This summer on the Second Saturday of the month, at the Rita Ford Community Center, talented artisans will gather to showcase their handmade goods, art, fashion, jewelry and more. The Cherokee Pop Shop is a perfect opportunity to discover new artists, support local businesses, and connect with the vibrant community of St. Louis in the thriving Cherokee Art District. With live music, food & drink trucks, the Cherokee Pop Shop is a must-visit event for anyone who loves creativity, community, and shopping.