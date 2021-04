Show Me St. Louis caught up with Greg Hagglund of Steve Litman Presents to talk about upcoming shows happening at the amphitheater.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Live music is starting to come back, and the Chesterfield Amphitheater kicked off its concerts last week with Allman Betts Band.

One of those shows is the Little River Band on Saturday, May 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50.