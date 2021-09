The spot serves up delicious sandwiches, pressure fried.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Chicken Out has opened its second location in Kirkwood.

The spot serves up delicious sandwiches, pressure fried. Show Me St. Louis’ Dana Dean stopped by to check it out.

Chicken Out’s original location can be found at 6197 Delmar Blvd. The new Kirkwood location is at 10463 Manchester Road. They will be opening a third location soon in Wentzville.