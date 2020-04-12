Show Me Show Down: Chiefs vs. Broncos

Test your Kansas City Chiefs trivia knowledge!

ST. LOUIS — Tune in each week to see Spectrum's Show Me Show Down trivia question about one of the week's football match-up teams!

Question: What was the original name of the Kansas City Chiefs?

Answer: The Dallas Texans

The Dallas Texans lasted for three years before moving to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.