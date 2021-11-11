x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Show Me St. Louis

Find an extra sweet gift this holiday season at Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Co.

Dana Dean visits Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate’s candy kitchen

ST. LOUIS — Now is the time to start shopping for the holidays, and a unique, tasty gift from St. Louis is always a good option!

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean headed to the sweetest destination in town to get some ideas.

She visited Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate’s candy kitchen. For a list of all locations, visit chocolatechocolate.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.

Related Articles

In Other News

Culler Beauty’s Self-Adjusting Foundation wants to help boost your confidence