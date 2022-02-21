Schnucks ‘Good For You’ Recipe: Chopped Brussels Sprouts Salad

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean makes one of the Schnucks 'Good For You' wellness program recipes

ST. LOUIS — INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 tbsp. minced shallot

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. honey

1 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and sliced

8 oz. red cabbage, shredded

1 apple, chopped

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup pecan halves

1/2 cup pomegranate arils

3 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large bowl whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, minced shallot, Dijon mustard and honey. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Add remaining ingredients and toss to combine. Serve immediately.

