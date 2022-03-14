Loyal to Local: Chouteau Candle Company

Owner Audrey Herrington suffers from scent-induced migraines and wanted to create a candle that wasn’t too strong

ST. LOUIS — Chouteau Candle Company is another local business that started during the pandemic. If you suffer from headaches when it comes to strong scents, but you really like having candles lit at home, this one’s for you.

With a lot of folks working from home these days, many have ended up buying more and more candles to aide in relaxation and also to make the room smell good. Owner of Chouteau Candle Company Audrey Herrington suffers from scent-induced migraines and wanted to create a candle that wasn’t too strong.

Her first idea for a candle was the Casper Candle, which is named after her rescue cat and donates to the Pet Rescue Network.

She also offers seasonal candle flights. So, every season, she has three candles that are all the same theme, and you can buy them as a bundle.