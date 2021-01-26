x
Chris Bandi joins Show Me St. Louis to discuss upcoming socially distanced concert

‘Hot Country Nights Homegrown: Chris Bandi with special guest Johnny Henry’ is January 29.

ST. LOUIS — Country music star Chris Bandi hails from St. Louis, and his breakout single has racked up a lot of views to say the least – 90 million audio and video streams globally.

Chris Bandi joined Show Me St. Louis to talk about his upcoming socially distanced show.

It’s Hot Country Nights Homegrown: Chris Bandi with special guest Johnny Henry, and it takes place on January 29 at FOX Sports Midwest Live!

The address is 601 Clark Avenue, and the show starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Reserve your ticket while supplies last at Eventbrite.com. Tickets are $10 per person.

