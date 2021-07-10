Circus Flora’s 35th annual show kicks off

‘The Trial of the Century’ runs now through October 31

ST. LOUIS — Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson visited Circus Flora’s Big Top for the first time and got a behind the scenes look at the action.

He was able to learn what goes into making a show and some of the thrilling attractions.

Circus Flora bases its show around a story, and this year’s story is The Trial of the Century. So, the Big Top becomes a courtroom with acrobats as the evidence and the audience as the jury.

This is Circus Flora’s 35th annual show. The Trial of the Century shows will be running until October 31, 2021.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (314) 534-1111 or visit metrotix.com.

