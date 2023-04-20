ST. LOUIS — It is never too late to join the circus! Circus Harmony opens registration for summer programs.
Circus Harmony has been teaching the art of life through circus education for decades. The nonprofit works to build character and expand community for youth of all ages, cultures, abilities and backgrounds. Through the teaching and performing of circus arts, they help people defy gravity, soar with confidence, and leap over social barriers, all at the same time!
Located in the City Museum, the organization has now opened registration for summer programs. Kids can now learn the basic skills, techniques and the fun of the circus!
Learn more at circusharmony.org..