Circus Harmony to celebrate World Circus Day at Steve’s Hot Dogs on Saturday

Hotdogging at Steve’s for World Circus Day is Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — World Circus Day is this Saturday, April 17, and Steve’s Hot Dogs will be celebrating with Circus Harmony.

Jessica Hentoff of Circus Harmony joined Show Me St. Louis live outside of Steve’s Hot Dogs to share what visitors can expect.

Hotdogging at Steve’s for World Circus Day is Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Watch circus performers outside of Steve’s Hot Dogs at 3457 Magnolia Avenue.

Mention ‘Circus Harmony’ when you order anytime from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Steve’s Hot Dogs will donate 15% of your order to support Circus Harmony. It also counts if you do an online order through Steve’s website.