Cirque Italia Water Circus shows going on now through Sunday

All shows are held at the St. Louis Galleria by the Macy’s parking lot.

ST. LOUIS — Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a pirate, manning the ship, and discovering a treasure chest filled with gold?

If so, you’re in luck! Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson found out how you can experience an unforgettable show including pirates and mermaids right here in St. Louis.

Cirque Italia Water Circus shows are going on until this Sunday, August 22. All shows are held at the St. Louis Galleria by the Macy’s parking lot.