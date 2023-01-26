City Foundry STL Week: Alamo Drafthouse is reimagining the movies

City Foundry STL's latest entertainment destination is revitalizing the movie-going experience. Our associate producer, Mary Thaier, stopped by for an inside look.

ST. LOUIS — Going to the movies, it’s a pastime that seems to be becoming something of the past. In the age of streaming, we have endless entertainment options at our fingertips vying for our attention. Yet, still there it something magical about experiencing a film at the theater.

And now, one high-concept theater chain is working to preserve the movie-going experience is right here in the Lou.

The Alamo Drafthouse at City Foundry STL started with the mission to provide ‘the best film, food and drink all in one seat'.

"It's a lot of fun. It's that engagement, the camaraderie of going to a movie together, which you just don't get at home," says David Mann the Assistant General Manager of the Alamo.

Visitors can enjoy some of the greatest films ever made!

Mann explains that Alamo Drafthouse celebrates classic cinema by featuring familiar favorites along with the latest blockbusters.

"One of my favorite experiences going to a movie here at Alamo was getting to watch Pulp Fiction on the big screen for the first time It was a movie party, so we do movie parties, which is a way to engage in some of our all time favorite older movies." he said.

In addition to capturing your attention from the screen, they will capture your appetite, too! The Drafthouse has a tap wall that holds 48 different beers at any given time, plus a full, multi-course menu where every meal is prepared from scratch.