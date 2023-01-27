City Foundry STL Week: TWC is hosting Friday Feels with CARE STL tonight!

The Women’s Creative is hosting Friday Feels with CARE STL for shopping and puppy cuddles tonight. Friday Feels is open to the public from 5-7pm on Friday, January 27th at Procure, 3730 Foundry Way Unit 137, St. Louis, MO 63110 .

TWC and Procure staff invite the community to hang out with their furry friends and shop from nearly 50 local women-owned businesses!

This week’s Friday Feels is the second in a series of collaborations with local animal shelters. CARE STL exists to create a supportive community rooted in collaboration, compassion, and caring for people and animals. CARE STL envisions a world where all animals are nurtured in body, mind, and heart. Mustang, along with all of the dogs going to the event, have adoption fees sponsored!