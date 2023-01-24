City Foundry Week: Exploring the Food Hall

Malik Wilson paid City Foundry a visit to check out some of the food halls wide array of eateries.

ST. LOUIS — It’s crazy to think that not long ago, City Foundry was this mega building with a lot of aspiration, but now it’s home to fun, entertainment, and a go to staple for restaurants, like Surreste.

Surreste is a showcase of regional cuisine from the southeastern portion of Mexico. The restaurant aims to make all dishes as authentic as possible with a lot of things, like their tortillas, being made by hand.

Now, if you think that sounds good, you'll have to check out STL Toasted which specializes in surprising takes on an STL classic- toasted ravioli.

Their menu includes five savory options like their Buffalo Chicken or Loaded Potato toasted ravioli, as well as sweet toasted ravioli options like their Lemon Blackberry Gooey Buttercake and other seasonal sweet options.

If you want to kick up the spices and head back down to a regional southern based cuisine, you'd need to check out 4 Hens Creole Kitchen.

They have a multitude of mouth watering options like their fried chicken dawlins, pan-seared shrimp, shrimp and grits with 4 Hens’ signature seasoning, the classic po’boy, fried green tomatoes, and so much more.

Everything at 4 Hens is made from scratch just like it would be at home from their delicious remoulade sauces to their seasonings and even their Little Chicks Lemonade.⁠ They even have a kid’s menu and vegan options.

And lastly, you can never go wrong with a slice of pizza and if you're looking for something outside of the traditional classic IMO's then Fordo's Killer Pizza is the spot to try.

Fordo's features a unique take on Neapolitan pizza, appetizers, natural wine, and gelato. You can enjoy wood-fired pies in the classic Neapolitan dough, using flour from northern Italy. Their menu includes traditional pizzas like the Four Cheese, Margherita, and Pepperoni, and ventures into creative concepts like their Shakshuka pizza and their inventive Pizza of the Moment that changes weekly.