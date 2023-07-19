Celebrate National Hot Day with new gourmet hot dogs at City Museum

Today is National Hot Dog! Celebrate with new gourmet hot dogs at City Museum.

ST. LOUIS — It's National Hot Dog Day! We have the perfect place to spend hours playing while filling your tummy with the American classic - the hot dog.

City Museum has debuted new gourmet hot dogs available for purchase inside the museum!

Katy Enrique from City Museum joined Mary Caltrider in the Show Me kitchen this morning to share the various dogs and toppings.

And that's not all! This Friday, July 21 is the next City Nights experience at City Museum. The event series is exclusively for adults (ages 21 and older). This Friday, it is an Alice in Wonderland theme. At City Nights, guests can party on the rooftop with food, drink, and a DJ.

To purchase City Nights tickets, click HERE.

For more information on the City Museum, click HERE.