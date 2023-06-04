City Museum has your Easter weekend plans

Each Membership purchased during the Easter Sale will have a 50 percent off ticket loaded on to the Membership card that is redeemable upon arrival at the ticket win

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Easter Treasure Hunt April 8

Fill your basket on Saturday, April 8 as City Museum hosts it popular annual Easter Egg Hunt. Guests can find a treasure trove of golden eggs hidden throughout the building. Explore for prizes that include candy, toys and general admission tickets good for a return visit to City Museum. The egg hunt takes place from 10 a.m. until noon and is included with admission. A free visit with the Easter Bunny and a photo op adds even more fun.

Earth Awareness Days April 23 - 27; Cardboard Art Fun

From April 23 through April 27 you can celebrate the Earth at City Museum. Hands-on projects will focus on recycling and sustainability. Guests from the Missouri Botanical Garden will be at City Museum April 27 from 11 am to 2 pm, making recycled paper with everyone. Local cardboard artist Justin King will lead cardboard art demonstrations on Sunday, April 23 from 11am to 5 pm. All are included with general City Museum admission.

Easter Membership Sale

The Bunny is bringing more than eggs this year. Get a steal of a deal before it hops away by snagging the best Membership price of 2023 during the Easter Sale.

Membership perks include:

--Access to select in-house events, all year long,

--Access to all four indoor exhibit floors, filled with unlimited nooks and crannies to explore.

--Access to MonstroCity, the outdoor playground.

--Gold Members also get access to The Rooftop during the season.

Memberships are as low as $9 per month per Membership through the Easy Pay payment plan. Buy and visit now through April 30 for 50 percent off All-Day Free-Play in Pinball Hall. Each Membership purchased during the Easter Sale will have a 50 percent off ticket loaded on to the Membership card that is redeemable upon arrival at the ticket windows. Members must buy and process their card during the month of April to get the 50 percent off Pinball Hall coupon, valid through July 4.

When You Visit: