Clancy's Marketplace is a must visit in Rosebud, MO.

Clancy's Marketplace all started with a passion for local produce and seasonal plants and has evolved into one cute little market where everything is fresh.

ST. LOUIS — While you're in Rosebud, there's another spot we want to make sure you add to your agenda.

If there is was one way to describe the Clancy's it would be family-oriented.

Matt and Angie Clancy have been married over forty years, with four children and a number of grandchildren to follow.

Both Matt and Angie grew up in West County where Matt worked at his father's meat market. It was there where he learned all things meat and followed in his father's footsteps spanning over five generations in the food business.

"I always wanted to get back to what I used to do, cut meat, make sausages, make cheeses. So, we're right back where we started," Matt explained.

The Clancy's moved to rosebud in 2006 and fell in love with the small town life.

"It's a whole different life out here. Just a lot slower. Nicer. Easier," Matt said.

Matt and Angie opened Clancy's Marketplace in 2011. In 2017 the Clancy's sold the building and closed the market. Fast forward to 2021, when they re-opened Clancy's Marketplace in a smaller space with old favorites and new recipes.

Clancy's Marketplace sells everything from baked goods, spreads, summer sausages, and it's all being made in house.

"We make everything here, and these are a cumulation of recipes and family recipes. We put together the best of the best," Angie explained. "My grandma was a baker by trade, and all these recipes are just family recipes that have been handed down. we love to entertain and we've used these recipes all through our lifetime."

Meats, cheeses and baked goods aren't the only thing you'll find at Clancy's Marketplace. From hanging baskets in the spring, mums and pumpkins in the fall and even Christmas trees, come that festive time.

No matter what you stop in for, the Clancy's want to make sure you feel like family, making Clancy's Marketplace a must visit.

"If you're coming through rosebud, stop by and see us. We're excited to serve you and feed you too." Angie said.

For more information on Clancy's Marketplace, visit clancysmarketplace.com.

