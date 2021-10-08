Clementine’s Creamery celebrates Missouri’s bicentennial

If you visit Clementine’s today, you will get free STL swag. Also, all paying customers will receive one free topping on their ice cream.

ST. LOUIS — Today is the state of Missouri’s 200th birthday, and what better way to celebrate than with ice cream?

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson stopped by one of St. Louis’ most well-known creameries where they are celebrating the day by gifting you.

