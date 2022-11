ST. LOUIS — Thursday morning, Dusty from 93.7 The Bull, joined Mary to chat about Clementine Creamery's newest flavors. In honor of Frozen at the Fox, the local ice cream hub has released a “Frozen” ice cream flavor called "Let it Snow". Plus, customers can now try out other holiday flavors like Peppermint Andy. Peppermint Andy is in partnership with Andy Cohen to raise money for Doorways Charity.