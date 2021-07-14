Clementine’s Creamery to celebrate National Ice Cream Day this Sunday

This Sunday beginning at noon, all five Clementine’s Creamery locations will be handing out free T-shirts to the first 50 households in line.

ST. LOUIS — Tamara Keefe of Clementine’s Creamery joined Show Me St. Louis live on Television Plaza to share details on the upcoming National Ice Cream Day this Sunday, July 18.

USA Today recently named Clementine’s one of the top ten places to deliver ice cream nationwide, and Food Network Magazine named its Gooey Butter the best flavor in Missouri.

This Sunday beginning at noon, all five Clementine’s Creamery locations will be handing out free T-shirts to the first 50 households in line. That’s one shirt per transaction.