Clementine's introduces new St. Patrick's Day inspired flavor

Clementine's has new Irish biscuit ice cream and green ice cream.

In honor of St. Patricks Day this year, the beloved St. Louis ice cream staple, Clementine's, is stepping up boldly.

Show Me St. Louis visited the ice cream join to learn about their new flavors.

Visit any of the six Clementine’s locations to get your St. Patrick’s Day flavors: Irish Tea Biscuit, Wild Irish Rose, Pandan, Vegan Mint Chip or Pistachio! You won’t get pinched if you’re holding a scoop of green ice cream!