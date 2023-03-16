Clementine's introduces new St. Patrick's Day inspired flavor

In honor of St. Patricks Day this year, the beloved St. Louis ice cream staple, Clementine's, is stepping up boldly.
Show Me St. Louis visited the ice cream join to learn about their new flavors.
Visit any of the six Clementine’s locations to get your St. Patrick’s Day flavors: Irish Tea Biscuit, Wild Irish Rose, Pandan, Vegan Mint Chip or Pistachio! You won’t get pinched if you’re holding a scoop of green ice cream!
Sign up in any of the shops for the free rewards program to get FREE ice cream on your birthday, and follow Clementine’s on social media to read your ice cream horoscope!