Coaches vs Cancer and CEOs join forces to launch 'Set the Screen' Initiative

ST. LOUIS — The American Cancer Society programs, Coaches vs Cancer and CEOs Against Cancer are sending a collective message to fans and communities on the importance of cancer screening.

The two groups joined forces to launch the "Set The Screen" Initiative at the end of January during the annual Coaches vs Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week.

St Louis University Men’s Basketball Coach Travis Ford and Executive Chairman of Ameren Corporations, Warner Baxter, are using their reach and influence drive awareness of the importance of cancer screening, where to find resources for early detection, what screening tests are right for each person and how to get screened even if someone doesn’t have a doctor or health insurance.

For local cancer screening locations and further information, visit: coaches.cancer.org.

