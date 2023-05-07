x
Show Me St. Louis

Colorectal cancer on the rise for younger patients

Siteman Cancer Center’s, Dr. Wang, shares tips for prevention

Detecting cancer early can ensure patients have the best chance for a successful treatment. While some might assume cancer only happens to older adults, this is not always the case. 'This is Cancer's' most recent episode tells the story of one athlete on her way to compete for an Ironman before being diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer. Her story of resilience also includes advice from Washington University's Dr. Jean Wang.

Wednesday morning, Dr. Wang joined Mary in studio to share her advice for both early detection and prevention. Take a look!

Learn more about Siteman Cancer Center at siteman.wustl.edu. Listen to ‘This is Cancer’ wherever you find podcasts.

