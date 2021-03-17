Combining pork, pulses, and sorghum makes for a delicious and nutritious meal

Learn how combining healthy foods can help you get the most out of your meals.

ST. LOUIS — March is National Nutrition Month and in honor of the month, Registered Dietitian Tara Todd is sharing a powerful pairing you’ll want to add to your kitchen. When we think of healthy food, we often think of individual ingredients. Tara is sharing that there is even more power in how good foods can work well together.

Tara says that when you think about how we are supposed to be eating, we need to combine multiple food groups. Because different foods contain different vitamins and minerals, the goal is to marry those all together and get more nutrition bang for your buck with every bite.

Tara has partnered with Powerful Pairings to show how pork, pulses, and sorghum can work together. When you combine these three ingredients it adds taste, nutrition and versatility to your diet. Tara explains that pork is a lean and affordable protein and pulses are the edible seeds of a legume. Pulses tend to be high in fiber and are nutrient packed. Sorghum is an ancient grain sort of like a quinoa. Putting these three ingredients together can promote weight management, immune function, muscle development, and more.

Tara recommends making a sorghum split pea soup to combine all of those ingredients.

Learn more at powerfulpairings.com.

