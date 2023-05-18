Coming Together to Spread Hope: Operation STL

Operation STL hosts its Forgive STL event this weekend to spread the love of Jesus

ST. LOUIS — Across the country and here in St. Louis, violence is on the rise. But today, one organization met Mary Caltrider in the studio Thursday morning to help be the agent of change and spread some hope in the community.

Eric Ross is the founder and president of Operation STL and a minister at First Love Baptist Church. His mission is simple; to spread the gospel and love of Jesus into the community.