ST. LOUIS — Our Show Me team dedicated the week of February 6th to all things Super Bowl. We have chatted about the halftime show, to the commercials and all of the snacks. However, one thing is missing. The football. This led Mary to ask herself ‘why do people really watch the big game?’ Take a listen to see what STL had to say!
Commercials or Football? Mary searches for the truth behind the game
