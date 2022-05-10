Common pests that invade the home during the fall and winter months

It's good to know the signs to look out for -- or even the expert to call to keep pests at bay.

As the temperatures drop outside, you are looking for that warm comfort inside! But sadly, you are not the only one. Fall pests seek shelter during these upcoming colder months.

What can look out for as we enter fall weather?

Overwintering – pests seek shelter for winter inside your home, in your attic, in crawl spaces, underneath bark, under leaves.

Occasional Invaders (spiders, box elder, cluster fly, lady beetle, roaches, crickets, silverfish, and brown marmorated stink bugs): These pests start to make their way inside your property as they seek out shelter from the extreme heat or cold.

How are mice able to enter the home?

As the temperatures start to drop in the fall, a lot of pests come into your home seeking shelter including mice and rats. All they need is enough space for their head to get through and the rest of their body will fit – holes small enough as a pencil eraser will allow for mice and pests to enter your property.

What can St. Louisans do to keep pests from entering their property to overwinter?

Seal cracks and openings in the foundation, including areas where utilities and pipes enter the home. Replace worn caulk around window and door frames. Be sure to use quality materials and don’t forget to seal up points of entry inside the garage. Install door sweeps on exterior doors and repair any holes or damaged screens on ventilation openings and chimney vents. Eliminate moisture sources, including leaking pipes and clogged drains. Clean up yard waste and store firewood away from your home. Clean out your gutters – leaves allow moisture to collect and can attract pests.

Why is Rottler the best company to come use to keep pests at bay?

The team at Rottler Pest Solutions are the local experts in all things pest and lawn related. We know what issues are most likely to plague your home and have crafted custom preventative treatments to address the needs specific to your property.

If someone should spot rodent droppings, wildlife on their property, or webs forming in their home, what should they do?

Reach out to Rottler for a free no obligation inspection and our team can provide suggestive solutions. Protect your home from occasional invaders this fall and call 1-877-ROTTLER or email customerservice@rottler.com.

