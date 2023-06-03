Commonwealth at Angad Arts Hotel announces Karl Schloz as new Executive Chef

ST. LOUIS — A new Executive Chef has been announced at Angad Arts Hotel. The European modern fare restaurant introduces a take on European-Brasserie comfort dishes with Executive
Chef Karl Schloz joined Mary in studio to share a sneak pee of their newest menu. Chef Karl explains joining Commonwealth has been an exciting introduction into what’s to come for food at Angad Arts Hotel. My menu is inspired by his personal experience living in Europe for over two decades and bringing that influence into the atmosphere that folks already know and love from Commonwealth. Take a listen as he shares some new, popular dishes. Plan your visit commonwealthstl.com.