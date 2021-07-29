Competition this weekend at largest pump track in Nation in Dardenne Prairie

Here's a fun fact. The largest pump track in the nation is located in our own backyard- Dardenne Prairie to be exact.

Kinetic Park in Dardenne Prairie is home to the largest pump track in the Nation.

That means you're in for a bumpy ride full of twists turns and dips and jumps.

“A pump track is a new way to ride a bike. Instead of peddling like normal bike, you use rolls and terrain to generate momentum,” said Ryan Graham, Director of Parks in St. Charles County.

The second biggest pump track is in Arkansas. when this one was being built in St. Charles County, the Director of Parks decided he wanted to make it the biggest. Why? More like, why not?

Graham said, “Velosolutions, who built our pump track, is the world's leader in pump tracks… I’m sure at some point, someone will try to top us but we're proud of what we built here.”

On Saturday, St. Charles county's most exciting biking event of 2021 will take place here. It’s the area's first Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier. Competitive BMX and MTB riders will be vying for a spot in Red Bull's World event held in Europe later this year.

One of the riders is local favorite John Donjoian.

“The Red Bull competition is unique. They will tour the globe and hit Velosolutions pump tracks around the country. We are fortunate to have great ones in St. Charles county. Maybe something that comes around once a year if we're lucky,” he said.

It’s fun to watch, so just imagine what it's like to ride this kind of course.

He said, “It’s literally like a rollercoaster that you steer. You feel G force, its super fun.”

There's only one place to catch all of this action, Kinetic park in Dardenne Prairie.