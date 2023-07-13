Concert Recap with Dusty from 93.7 The Bull

Taylor Swift "enchanted" Kansas City this past weekend on her Eras Tour, and Morgan Wallen took over Busch Stadium. Dusty shares his reviews of both shows.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — It would not be a Thursday morning without Dusty from 93.7 the Bull!

This morning, Show Me St. Louis host, Mary Caltrider, and Dusty discussed the latest concerts to make their way through the Midwest.

Morgan Wallen played two nights at Busch Stadium, July 6-7, joined by special guests Parker McCollum, ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman.

Taylor Swift headlined two shows as part of her "The Eras Tour" on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

For more country music news, visit 937thebull.iheart.com or iheart.com.