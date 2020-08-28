Confluence Academies is innovative with their virtual learning

Confluence Academies is providing virtual learning support centers for families that still need their child in a school setting.

ST. LOUIS — Back to school is a lot less familiar this year, and it is putting a lot of strain on parents and students. Confluence Academy is doing its best to ease that stress by creating virtual learning support centers where kids can learn safely away from home. CEO of Confluence Academies, Candice, is here to tell us more.

Confluence Academies is a public charter school meaning that it has a greater amount of flexibility. Candice says they are able to be a bit more innovative and move more swiftly than other schools. When they see areas, they would like to go deeper ion or do more of, they make those adjustments quickly. This could be anything from a longer school day to an art school and an e-sports program!

Confluence knew early on in the pandemic that they would have to pivot in a way that still holds true to their mission. This included getting technology that families needed and getting the tools out that were necessary. Candice says they were also able to provide meals to families that need them. Three of their five sites this fall will act as virtual learning support centers. So, if families need a place for their child to come in the school setting, Confluence is providing that.

To learn more about Confluence Academies, give them a call at 314-588-8554 or visit confluenceacademy.org.

