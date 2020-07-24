Corner Pub and Grill opens new location in O’Fallon, Mo

The restaurant is known for good food and good atmosphere, but they have carved out a niche for themselves with a gluten free menu.

ST. LOUIS — The Corner Pub and Grill opened its third and biggest location in O’Fallon, Missouri. The restaurant first came to Valley Park and then Ellisville.

At 8,000 square feet, there is plenty of room to social distance, including a patio.

It’s known for good food and good atmosphere, but they have carved out a niche for themselves with a gluten free menu.

And there is one dish that really stands out on that menu. “I would have to say the gluten free onion rings that kind of took them by surprise. It’s really fun to hear our gluten free community, or Celiac community, tell us, ‘I can’t remember the last time I had an onion ring.’ And even better is that people who just have the onion ring don’t even know it’s gluten free,” said owner Brant Baldanza.

As for the regular menu, the new Backyard BBQ Burger serves well with those onion rings. And a popular appetizer the restaurant serves are the Guacamole Bites.

At the new O’Fallon located, there are two sports courts outside featuring a game the owners created themselves – BALDANGO ball! It’s a combination of bocce ball and shuffleboard.

The new location can be found at 2921 State Highway K in O’Fallon, Missouri. For more information, visit cornerpubandgrill.com.

