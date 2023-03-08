Country Music makes history with top 3 spots on the Billboard Hot 100

You can catch all of the latest country music by tuning into 93.7 the Bull.

Country music is making history! For the first time in Billboard Hot 100 chart history, the top 3 slots are from country artists. This morning, Dusty from 93.7 the Bull joined Mary in studio to chat about the exciting news.

Dusty shares Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” came in at number 1 with Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” at number two and Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” (Tracy Chapman cover) to top it off.