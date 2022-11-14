Covenant House Missouri Will Host 'Sleep Out' for Homelessness

On November 17 and 18 the community can participate in a sleep out event that helps combat the alarming statistics of youth homelessness.

ST. LOUIS — Covenant House Missouri serves young people ages 16-21 who are facing homelessness or human trafficking. They meet youths’ immediate needs for safety, food, and shelter, and offer them programs and services that can help them pursue a life of opportunity. All their services are free.

November 17-18 the community can participate in a sleep out event that helps combat the alarming statistics of youth homelessness. Sleep Out isn't about pretending to be homeless. The Sleep Out is so homeless kids don't have to. When you Sleep Out, you're not just raising funds and awareness - you're showing these young people your commitment to their future.

According to Covenant House, this year, 4.2 million kids will be homeless in America. Fight these numbers by joining or starting a Sleep Out today: you’ll raise lifesaving funds to give kids safe shelter and opportunity, and unite your community against youth homelessness.